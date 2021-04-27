PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is no doubt the Steelers need to address the offensive line in this year’s draft.

Tackle might be the team’s biggest priority.

The Steelers could very well use their 24th pick on an offensive tackle. Pittsburgh loves versatility and a couple names fall in that category. The one name to keep an eye on if he falls to 24 is USC’s Alijah Vera Tucker. He opted back in last year to play left tackle for the Trojans. Tucker was a guard in 2019.

Teven Jenkins out of Oklahoma State is considered to be one of the best run blockers in this year’s draft. He has a late first-/early second-round grade and is rumored to be high on the Steelers’ draft board.

Jackson Carman had a good career at Clemson and could fall to the Steelers in the second round.

If Pittsburgh decides to wait, Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood is big, standing at 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds. He also has great footwork for this position.

Speaking of big, Stanford’s Walker Little stands at 6-foot-7 and might be worth taking a chance on in the mid-to-late rounds. Little was one of the top recruits in the country before heading to Stanford.

Injuries have plagued his college career, and he hasn’t played since Week 1 of 2019 after opting out last year.