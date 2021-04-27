By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local high schools were named among the best in Pennsylvania in 2021.READ MORE: CDC Relaxes Guidelines On Wearing Masks Outdoors
Six western Pennsylvania schools made the statewide Top 25, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Hampton High School was the top local school at No. 7 in the state, followed by Pittsburgh CAPA at No. 8. The schools were No. 372 and No. 415 nationally, respectively.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Senate Approves Bill To Halt PennDOT's Plans To Toll 9 Bridges
Other local schools in the Top 25 in the state were Peters Township, Mt. Lebanon, Upper St. Clair and Pine-Richland high schools.
Schools were ranked base on how well they prepare students for college and their performance on state assessments.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Release 2020 Annual Report
You can find the full list of top schools here.