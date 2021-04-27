By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, walk-in appointments are available in the city of Pittsburgh and in several surrounding areas.

Butler Health System’s vaccine clinic hosted at the Clearview Mall and Clarion locations are now accepting walk-in appointments. Their clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. each day. Doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are distributed at their clinics. To make an appointment ahead of time, click here.

Plenty of appointments are available for the mass vaccination site at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Giant Eagle Pharmacy is holding another clinic at the stadium this week, giving out first doses on Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible for the shot. To sign up for an appointment, click here.

In Westmoreland County, a vaccine clinic is being held at the County Courthouse in Greensburg. The clinic will be conducted in thee Commissioners’ Public Meeting Room off of the main lobby of the courthouse. Hayden’s Pharmacy will adviser around 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Children ages 16 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine but will need permission from a parent to be able to receive the shot. To make an appointment, click here.