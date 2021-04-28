By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 242 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths, including someone in their 20s.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 196 are confirmed and 46 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 8 months to 94 years with a median age of 30 years.
Of the four new deaths, one person was in their 20s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
There have been 6,719 total hospitalizations and 96,670 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,863.
