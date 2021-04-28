COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sent a letter Wednesday to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into the city’s police department following a spate of police killings of Black people.
The Democratic mayor said that while the city is committed to reform and has already established a number of “significant” changes in the past few years, it is not enough.READ MORE: Judge Accepts 'Bullhorn Lady' Rachel Powell's Apology For Wearing Mesh Mask
The Justice Department recently announced it’s opening probes into policing in Louisville, Kentucky, over the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, and in Minneapolis following last year’s death of George Floyd.READ MORE: Concerts And Food Trucks Coming To Downtown Jeanette
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.MORE NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolfs Tours Washington County Vaccine Clinic As Around 50% Of Pennsylvanians Have Gotten First Doses
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)