PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the month of April, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is showcasing a full day of meals with a springtime theme. Up next is Lemon Strawberry Tart for dessert!
Lemon Strawberry Tart
Lemon filling:
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter – melted and cooled
- 7 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 3 large eggs – beaten to blend
- 2 egg yolks – beaten to blend
- Finely zested fresh lemon peel from one large lemon
Crust:
- 1 cup unsalted butter (chilled)
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
- 2 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
2 pints strawberries – hulled and halved
½ cup red currant jelly (melted)
Directions:
For the filling:
Combine all of the ingredients in a heavy medium saucepan and whisk constantly over low heat until thickened and cooked through. Do not allow to come to a boil. Immediately transfer mixture into a bowl and lay a piece of plastic wrap directly onto surface. Chill in refrigerator at least 3 hours or overnight.
Crust: in the bowl of a food processor combine butter and sugar. Add egg and lemon peel and process. Add in flour and process until a dough forms. Remove from bowl, wrap in plastic and chill for 1 hour. Roll dough out on lightly floured surface into a 12-inch diameter round. Transfer dough to an 9-inch tart pan. Press into pan and trim edges. Chill dough in freezer until very cold. Blind-bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove foil and beans and continue baking at 375 degrees until the crust is golden – about 10 minutes. Cool crust on rack completely. Remove pan sides and place crust on a platter.
Spread lemon cream evenly over bottom of crust. Arrange strawberries in concentric circles atop the cream, covering completely. Brush with melted red currant jelly and chill for about 1 hour or until set.