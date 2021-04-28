PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the month of April, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is showcasing a full day of meals with a springtime theme. Up next is Lemon Strawberry Tart for dessert!

Lemon Strawberry Tart

Lemon filling:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter – melted and cooled

7 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

3 large eggs – beaten to blend

2 egg yolks – beaten to blend

Finely zested fresh lemon peel from one large lemon

Crust:

1 cup unsalted butter (chilled)

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

2 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 pints strawberries – hulled and halved

½ cup red currant jelly (melted)

Directions:

For the filling:

Combine all of the ingredients in a heavy medium saucepan and whisk constantly over low heat until thickened and cooked through. Do not allow to come to a boil. Immediately transfer mixture into a bowl and lay a piece of plastic wrap directly onto surface. Chill in refrigerator at least 3 hours or overnight.

Crust: in the bowl of a food processor combine butter and sugar. Add egg and lemon peel and process. Add in flour and process until a dough forms. Remove from bowl, wrap in plastic and chill for 1 hour. Roll dough out on lightly floured surface into a 12-inch diameter round. Transfer dough to an 9-inch tart pan. Press into pan and trim edges. Chill dough in freezer until very cold. Blind-bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove foil and beans and continue baking at 375 degrees until the crust is golden – about 10 minutes. Cool crust on rack completely. Remove pan sides and place crust on a platter.

Spread lemon cream evenly over bottom of crust. Arrange strawberries in concentric circles atop the cream, covering completely. Brush with melted red currant jelly and chill for about 1 hour or until set.