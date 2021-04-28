WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The push to convince people across Pennsylvania to get the COVID-19 vaccine continues.

Gov. Tom Wolf spoke at Washington Health System’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Washington Crown Center Mall on Wednesday morning.

He said the state and Washington County are doing several things to encourage people to come in and get the vaccine.

Wolf stressed that convenience and accessibility are most important when it comes to getting the shot. He says the state just added 200 more providers to the list to give people “more options when it comes to who they can go to to get vaccinated.”

The governor said getting the shot from someone you can trust is different for everybody.

He said the state is doing a lot of outreach in hopes that people will consider rolling up their sleeves. Right now, around 50 percent of Pennsylvanians have received their first dose.

On top of that, the governor said Washington County is also taking action.

“So we are going to smaller pharmacies in some of the more remote areas of Pennsylvania and doing things like Washington is here tomorrow. So you don’t need an appointment, you can just walk in,” he said.

People can come to the Washington Crown Center Mall vaccine clinic tomorrow and Friday to get their shots.

It will be walk-ins both days from 9 to 11 and 1 to 5.