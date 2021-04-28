By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Capitol riot suspect known as the "bullhorn lady" will remain free pending trial after a judge accepted her apology over her mesh mask, according to the Trib.
The judge in Rachel Powell's case ordered her to wear a mask outside of her home and then demanded a response after seeing an image of Powell at work wearing a mask made out of mesh material.
Powell’s attorney apologized for her “poor choice and her unwise conduct” and implied the mask was inspired by singer Lana Del Rey, who fashioned a mask with a clear plastic barrier under a see-through fabric.
Powell's attorney says the mask "was not designed to mock the court."
The Trib reports the judge said the court is “satisfied” and “has no reason to believe that her apology is not genuine and that she will not comply with her conditions of pre-trial release.”