By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This summer, gas stations may run low on gas.

It’s not because of a looming shortage of crude oil or gasoline.

The possible shortage is actually due to a driver shortage.

According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, up to 25% of tank trucks in the fleet are parked heading into the summer.

The trade group says the shortage of drivers is due to a lack of qualified drivers.

At this same time in 2019, only 10% of trucks were idle for a lack of drivers.