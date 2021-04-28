By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This summer, gas stations may run low on gas.
It’s not because of a looming shortage of crude oil or gasoline.
The possible shortage is actually due to a driver shortage.
According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, up to 25% of tank trucks in the fleet are parked heading into the summer.
The trade group says the shortage of drivers is due to a lack of qualified drivers.
At this same time in 2019, only 10% of trucks were idle for a lack of drivers.