By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Students in the McKeesport Area School District will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The district says they will be holding a clinic for current students ages 16 and older in collaboration with Giant Eagle.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given at the high school on Monday, May 3 from 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m.
Second doses will be given on Monday, May 24 from 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m.
Parents or guardians of interested students need to register online by Friday, April 30 by 1:00 p.m.