MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire in Monessen late Wednesday morning heavily damaged two houses.
Crews from around the area helped douse the flames at Ninth Street and Locust Avenue.
Fire fighters From around the area help Monessen crews put down a home that heaven damaged 2 homes at 9th and Locust.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene. There’s no word on any injuries yet, and the houses appear to be vacant.
The state police fire marshal is on scene talking with the fire chief about the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
It’s been a busy week for the Monessen Fire Department. The chief says there were at least seven fires in the last two weeks.
