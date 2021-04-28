CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Local TV, Monessen, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire in Monessen late Wednesday morning heavily damaged two houses.

Crews from around the area helped douse the flames at Ninth Street and Locust Avenue.

READ MORE: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Rescued From West View Fire

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene. There’s no word on any injuries yet, and the houses appear to be vacant.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The state police fire marshal is on scene talking with the fire chief about the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.

It’s been a busy week for the Monessen Fire Department. The chief says there were at least seven fires in the last two weeks.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.