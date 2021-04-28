CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The information will help the secretary of transportation come up with guidelines when autonomous cars are ready for the road.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — PennDOT wants to know how you feel about sharing the road with autonomous cars.

PennDOT wants to know your understanding of the technology, level of comfort and expectations.

Click here to take the survey.