By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — PennDOT wants to know how you feel about sharing the road with autonomous cars.READ MORE: President Joe Biden Mentions Pittsburgh In First Address To Joint Session Of Congress
PennDOT wants to know your understanding of the technology, level of comfort and expectations.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Can You Expect A Plus-Up Payment?
The information will help the secretary of transportation come up with guidelines when autonomous cars are ready for the road.MORE NEWS: Updated Masking Guidance From CDC Applies To All 67 Counties In Pennsylvania
Click here to take the survey.