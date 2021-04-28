By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association has resigned amid charges of patronizing prostitutes.
Attorney David Schwager is facing one misdemeanor prostitution charge.
His resignation means that the association’s president-elect takes over early.
Philadelphia attorney Kathleen Wilkinson will now assume the role.
Schwager is set to have a preliminary hearing on June 15.