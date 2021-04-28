By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh towed 17 cars as part of its blitz on abandoned vehicles on Tuesday.
Police and tow trucks were in Allentown, Beltzhoover, Carrick, Arlington Heights, and Knoxville looking for unregistered vehicles.
The city is planning to send letters to 15 car owners alerting them that their cars had met the criteria to be towed but the car's registrations were within 90 days of expiration.
The city is planning another abandoned car blitz next month.