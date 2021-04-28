CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Abandoned Car, Allentown, Arlington Heights, Beltzhoover, Car Towed, Carrick, Knoxville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh towed 17 cars as part of its blitz on abandoned vehicles on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Mercy Hospital Staff Honors Nurse's Retirement With Drive-By Ceremony

Police and tow trucks were in Allentown, Beltzhoover, Carrick, Arlington Heights, and Knoxville looking for unregistered vehicles.

READ MORE: One Person Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Beechview

The city is planning to send letters to 15 car owners alerting them that their cars had met the criteria to be towed but the car’s registrations were within 90 days of expiration.

MORE NEWS: University Of Pittsburgh Reports Drop In COVID-19 Cases Among Students

The city is planning another abandoned car blitz next month.