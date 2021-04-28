By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh City Council wants to be able to lower the speed limit on city streets.
On Tuesday, a measure passed unanimously asking the state for the authority to do so.
The goal of this measure is to be able to make streets safer.
Currently, the city can install "traffic-calming" devices such as speed bumps.
However, speed limits across Pennsylvania are often based on how fast 85% of drivers are traveling.