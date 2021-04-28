CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a chance some severe storms could fire up Wednesday, potentially bringing large hail and gusty winds.

KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery says warm, moist air advecting into the Pittsburgh area will create a threat of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon and throughout the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of I-70 under the slight risk category for severe storms while areas south of I-80 are in the marginal category. The best chance for storms forming earlier is up along and north of the I-80 corridor.

The cooling temps will stamp down the severe threat later this evening, but the rain isn’t going anywhere. It’ll be widespread Thursday with highs in the 70s. A cold front arriving later Thursday could stir up a recipe for more storms.

Behind that cold front, highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s Friday after morning showers give way to sunshine. That sun sticks around all weekend and temps rebound to the 60s and 70s.

