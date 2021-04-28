WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA/AP) — President Joe Biden mentioned Pittsburgh in his first address to a joint session of Congress.

During his remarks on Wednesday, the president mentioned the Steel City when talking about the American Jobs Plan.

“There is simply no reason the blades for wind turbines can’t be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing,” Biden said.

“No reason why American workers can’t lead the world in the production of electric vehicles and batteries,” the president added.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald thanked the president for mentioning Pittsburgh.

“We will not just build the turbine blades in Pittsburgh …. we will build them better. Joe Biden always has Pittsburgh in his heart. Pittsburgh Unions will help build the infrastructure we need in America,” Fitzgerald tweeted.

Pittsburgh Unions will help build the infrastructure we need in America. — Allegheny Co. Exec. (@ACE_Fitzgerald) April 29, 2021

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Pittsburgh “will lead the way as we #BuildBackBetter,” and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said, “We are here and we are ready.”

Pittsburgh will lead the way as we #BuildBackBetter! 🛠🔩🗜👷‍♀️👷👷‍♂️⚙️🪚🚧 https://t.co/nZrEwDz8oK — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) April 29, 2021

We are here and we are ready Mr @POTUS – our economic development strategy to Reimagine Appalachia @newdeal4us requires a strong federal partner https://t.co/F7aVSZIUoJ and it allows us to meet our requirements of the Paris Agreement while creating 400,000 jobs. @ginamccarthy46 https://t.co/QjNY35JJ23 — bill peduto (@billpeduto) April 29, 2021

Biden marked his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of pandemic restrictions. The speech took place in a U.S. Capitol still surrounded by fencing after insurrectionists in January protesting his election stormed to the doors of the House chamber where he gave his address.

The nationally televised ritual of a president standing before Congress for the first time was one of the most-watched moments of Biden’s presidency, raising the stakes for his ability to sell his plans to voters of both parties, even if Republican lawmakers prove resistant.

This year’s scene at the front of the House chamber had a historic look: For the first time, a female vice president, Kamala Harris, was seated behind the chief executive. And she was next to another woman, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both clad in pastel.

