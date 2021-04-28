By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — Bill Nunn is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The legendary Steelers scout was enshrined on Wednesday during “Hall of Famer Forever,” a special ceremony at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Nunn was one of eight who were posthumously enshrined.

Nunn’s granddaughter, Cydney Nunn, unveiled her grandfather’s Hall of Fame bust.

“It’s still a little bit surreal for Bill to get recognized like this,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert told Steelers.com. “Tonight, we will finally come to the realization of how great an honor this is and how great an honor it was to know and work with a man like Bill Nunn. Until you really see it happen, it’s not a real feel, but you are picking that up now.

“Bill meant everything to the Steelers organization. It’s been documented, the players he was instrument in bringing to the Steelers and the success they had. We as young scouts were fortunate to be around Bill and try and learn things they implemented when they put those teams together. There were a lot of lessons being taught to us.”

Nunn, who helped build the famed Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 as a Contributor.

Nunn started his career as a sports journalist for the Pittsburgh Courier. He went on to spend 45 years with the Steelers from 1968-2013.

He is referred to by the Hall of Fame as a “super scout.” He later served as the organization’s assistant director of player personnel. Nunn passed away in 2014.

The remainder of the Class of 2020 and 2021 will be enshrined in August. The Steelers will be well-represented then, too, as Alan Faneca and Bill Cowher will be enshrined.