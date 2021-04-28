PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to local leaders, the recently updated masking guidance from the CDC applies to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department said these new recommendations stress the significance of having a vaccine.

“It moves us closer to normalcy, but we need everyone to get vaccinated if we want complete normalcy,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen.

In the new guidance, people who are fully vaccinated can go outside with no mask unless they’re in a crowded space. They can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors with no mask or social distancing.

Those who are fully vaccinated can also resume domestic travel and cut back on testing and quarantining when traveling both domestically and internationally.

“However, vaccinated or not, if you’re indoors with other people at work or in businesses, you must wear a well-fitted mask and social distance,” Bogen said.

Meanwhile, the Allegheny County Health Department is working with businesses on how to handle the new mask guidance in their establishments.