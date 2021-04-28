By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, there’s a chance for strong storms today.

The storm chance peaks in the overnight hours with large hail, destructive wind, and even a tornado all being possible.

This will all come as a boundary sinks down from the north. As it moves south, cold air will move into what is a conditionally unstable air mass. Storms will likely fire once warm moist air is lifted.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The storm set-up is enough that the storm prediction center has issued a slight risk for parts of our area today.

I think this is a good call. Storm chances are clearly there, even though not a sure thing. If we see storms firing, there will be some organization there.

Days like today are always tough to forecast due to the fact that I think most of the day will be dry and actually pleasant.

It will be cloudy through the day; with clouds actually helping to limit instability and storm chances.

Highs today will be close to 80 degrees.

Yesterday we hit 82 for the high, and I lowered us down to 80 due to increased cloud cover. I still think we could get back to 82 but I kept temperatures in the conservative range today.

While there will be some that don’t see a drop of rain today, if you head out on Thursday you will see rain.

There will be rain around in the morning, and in the afternoon. Rain will continue during the evening, with steady rain wrapping up around midnight on Friday.

In all, most communities should see at least an inch of rain. There could be a couple of places that surpass an inch and a half of rain.

As the rain comes to an end temperatures will briefly dip with highs just in the mid-50s on Friday.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s for highs on Saturday and back to the 70s on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.