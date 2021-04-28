By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Voters in Westmoreland County will have several places to drop off their mail-in primary ballots.READ MORE: Lack Of Qualified Drivers Could Lead To Summer Gas Shortage
According to The Trib, Westmoreland County Commissioners approved four dropbox locations.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Bar Association President Resigns
They will be located at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Westmoreland County Community College campuses in Youngwood and New Kensington, and the regional probation office in Monessen.
Voters will be able to drop off their ballots ahead of the May 18 election.MORE NEWS: A Breath Of Fresh Air: CDC Updates Mask Guidance For Fully Vaccinated People
County employees will be at each location and all of them are monitored by surveillance cameras.