BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Three plumbers rescued a man after he fell into a creek next to a T stop in Bethel Park.

John Oakes’ is the owner of All Pro Plumbing, which is located near The T stop on Logan Road. On Thursday morning, Oakes was preparing for a normal day on the job until he saw something strange outside of his office window.

“I was actually reading blueprints in my office, going over a job we were going to do. I looked out the window and saw a resident in the creek, just saw the top of his head,” Oakes said. “I screamed and I said, ‘Let’s get down there,’” he said.

Oakes and two of his employees, Jon Stapas and Clint Borgen, jumped into action.

“My reaction was hey, let’s get this guy out of here,” said Stapas, a supervisor at All Pro Plumbing. “We took off out the door, ran over and jumped over the railing. Me and Clint grabbed him.”

Stapas and Borgen held onto the man, who wasn’t really responding. They said the creek was pretty high, and they didn’t want the man to get washed down the creek.

Oakes ran inside to get a ladder and they pulled the man to safety. The man told them he was diabetic and rides The T to work.

The men called 911 and waited for police and EMS to arrive.

“It’s just one of those things you never know is going to happen and you just have to react and make sure you have the best interest in everyone,” said Borgen.

The bizarre day quickly turned the three plumbers into heroes.

“No hero, I think anyone who would have seen that would have run out and done the same,” Oakes said.

“Just did a good deed. If I was in danger, I would want someone to help me like I would help anyone else out there,” Stapas said.

“It feels great to help someone out and make sure they’re all right,” Borgen said.

Bethel Park police said the man was transported to St. Clair Hospital. A relative said he is still in the hospital and is expected to be OK. They said he had a diabetic issue when he fell into the creek.