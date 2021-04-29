By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Audubon Society is asking the public to leave baby birds alone if you happen to come across them.
They say that some baby birds grow very quickly and sometimes leave the nest before their feathers are fully grown.
They recommend if you come across a baby bird on the ground to leave it there because it’s likely their parents are nearby.
Experts say you should only move a baby bird if it's at risk such as being in direct sunlight or if there is a predator nearby.
In that case, move it under a bush or shrub nearby.