RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Investigations continue after a camera was found in a bathroom at the Target in Richland Township off of Route 8.

On Monday evening, a Target employee found the camera in the family public restroom and turned it over to management.

The Northern Regional Police chief says they were notified about the incident from a Target employee’s spouse.

RELATED: Camera Found Inside Bathroom At Target In Richland Township

According to the chief, a manager and employee were talking about the discovery, then another employee took the camera, removed the memory card, and left the store.

“We were able to serve a search warrant at his residence in Butler County,” said Chief John Sicilia. “But, we were unable to find any evidence linking him to the camera.”

Chief Sicilia says no charges have been filed yet, but they’re still investigating the incident and Target plans to cooperate with police.

The company also released a statement:

“Target’s top priority is the safety of our team members and guests. On Monday, our team discovered a recording device in the restroom and immediately turned it over to store leaders. The North Regional Police Department was also called, and we provided them with video footage, gave them the device, and provided them with other information they requested. We have no tolerance for this kind of activity in our stores and will provide the North Regional Police Department with what’s needed for their investigation.”

Police are still trying to determine what was on the camera and if anyone was violated.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details