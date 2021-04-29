By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh higher schooler is getting a big opportunity and it involves a trip to Quantico.
Ethan Bukovinsky, a Canon-McMillan High School sophomore, was chosen to represent western Pennsylvania at this year's "Youth Leadership Program" with the FBI National Academy.
There will only be 59 other students from across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico joining Bukovinsky in Virginia this summer.
"They learn leadership skills such as leadership itself, making new friends and connections, and even networking with those new friends," Bukovinsky said.
Ethan is following in his father’s footsteps, who is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and now serves as the chief of police with Cecil Township.