By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – A cash reward is up for grabs in exchange for information about a cold case that dates back to the 1970s.
12-year-old Heidi Morningstar was found dead in a yard in Edgeworth on September 18, 1976.
According to police, her family had last seen her the day before at their home in Ambridge.
Pennsylvania Crimestoppers is offering money for information that would lead to an arrest.