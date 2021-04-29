PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is getting ready for Cinco de Mayo!

Bill’s Breakfast Steak Egg and Jalapeno Quesadilla

Ingredients:

¼ # Flank steak

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 Tbsp. Stick of butter

¼ C. Medium diced raw onion

1 ea. Jalapenos, sliced into rings (or less, depending on your palate and the peppers)

½ Tsp. Mexican oregano, dried

½ tsp. Cumin, ground

½ tsp. Salt

2 ea. Eggs

More butter

1 ea. 10” flour tortillas

¼ C. Shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese

Salt and pepper

Guacamole

Sour Cream

Directions:

1) Prepare Guacamole. Reserve.

2) Place steak in a bowl. Add mustard, olive oil, pepper, and salt. Allow to marinate.

3) Heat cast iron skillet over high heat. Sear steak until crusty on the outside and a gentle medium in the center, about 140°. Set aside and allow to rest. Return skillet to heat.

4) While steak is cooking, melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onions, peppers, oregano, cumin, and salt. Cook with stirring until onions soften but do not become soggy.

5) Heat comal (flat cast iron skillet).

6) Slice beef across the grain.

7) In skillet, add a generous knob of butter. Crack 2 eggs into the pan. If you desire, poke the yolks so that they cook solid.

8) While eggs are cooking. Place a tortilla on the comal. Sprinkle with cheese. Allow to melt.

9) Place onion and pepper mixture across half the tortilla. Add some beef. Add two eggs.

10) Fold and remove from the griddle. Cut into thirds and serve with guacamole and sour cream.

Guacamole

3 ea. Avocados

Juice of 2-3 limes

1 ea. Large clove garlic grated on a microplane grater

¼ C. Chopped Cilantro

1-2 ea. Diced ripe tomatoes

Salt and Pepper to taste

1) Peel, seed, and dice avocados

2) Add everything else. Adjust seasonings.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

1 each 10” Whole Wheat tortilla

2-3 oz. Monterrey Jack Cheese, (or other cheese) shredded

4 oz. Marinated Chicken, grilled and sliced

½ C. Grilled, julienned peppers and onions

Lettuce if you’d like

Roasted Tomato Salsa

Guacamole

Sour Cream

1. Heat cast iron griddle over medium heat.

2. Grill and slice the peppers, onions, and chicken.

3. Place tortilla on a griddle. Spread cheese on both halves.

4. Spread chicken, peppers, and onions across one side of the tortilla.

5. Fold other half over.

6. Make sure it is browned on both sides. When done, remove to the cutting board. Cut into thirds.

7. Shingle quesadilla on plate

Marinated Chicken

4 ea. 8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Black pepper

2 tsp Ancho chili powder

1 Tbsp Mexican Oregano

1 Tbsp Olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 limes

1. Place chicken breasts in a non-reactive dish.

2. Whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour over chicken.

3. Allow to marinate for 1 hour before grilling.

Roasted Tomato Salsa

1 # Roma or San Marzano tomatoes, cored

1 small Red onion, halved

1 whole Jalapenos, de-stemmed

1 Tbs. Olive oil

1 Tbs. Chopped garlic

1 ea. Canned chipotle peppers

1 tsp. Ground coriander

1 tsp. Ground cumin

1 tsp. Salt

2 C. Diced tomatoes

¼ C. Chopped cilantro

1) Toss cored tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos in oil. Roast on a grill until blackened on all sides. Place in blender. (If a grill is unavailable, roast under the broiler.)

2) Add garlic, chipotles, and spices. Process until thick and slightly chunky.

3) Stir in diced tomatoes and cilantro.

The Perfect Margarita

2 oz. Silver Tequila (Avion is nice)

¾ oz. Combier

1 ¼ oz. Freshly squeezed lime juice (about one lime)

½ oz. Freshly squeezed orange juice (about 1/2 orange)

1 ea. Lime wedge

1) Chill martini or coupe glass.

2) Fill pint shaker glass with ice.

3) Add liquor and juices.

4) Cover with bar shaker, shake.

5) Strain into martini or coupe glass.

6) Garnish with lime wedge.