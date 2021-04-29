By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A massive children’s consignment event is happening this weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Kid Mania will feature all sorts of kid supplies — from strollers to toys and clothes to bicycles, stuff for the moms and much more.
They ask that you bring a mask, your own shopping bag and reserve a time in advance.
The hours are as follows:
- Friday, April 30 – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 1 – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, May 2 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – many items 50% off
To register a spot, click here.