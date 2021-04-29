BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at home in Baldwin.
It started Thursday afternoon on Revo Road, with the call coming in just before 3 p.m.READ MORE: Kidsburgh: Fred Rogers Productions Creates 'Donkey Hodie,' An Ode To 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
Details are limited at this time, and fire officials say there are still a lot of puzzle pieces they’re trying to work out.READ MORE: Contract Tracing Breach In Pennsylvania Impacts Private Information Of 72,000 People
The fire started near the porch then made its way inside the home.
Fire investigators say no one was home at the time and no one was injured.MORE NEWS: Driver Rescued After Car Goes Over Hillside On South Side Slopes
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.