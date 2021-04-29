CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at home in Baldwin.

It started Thursday afternoon on Revo Road, with the call coming in just before 3 p.m.

Details are limited at this time, and fire officials say there are still a lot of puzzle pieces they’re trying to work out.

(Photo: KDKA)

The fire started near the porch then made its way inside the home.

Fire investigators say no one was home at the time and no one was injured.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.