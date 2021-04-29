CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken to the hospital after her car went over a hillside on the South Side Slopes.

Police say first responders were called to the 2800 block of Patterson Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, they found a vehicle over the hillside between Patterson and Josephine.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Medics and firefighters were able to get the woman out of the vehicle and carried her to an ambulance. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Police are now trying to figure out what led up to the crash.