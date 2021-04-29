By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken to the hospital after her car went over a hillside on the South Side Slopes.READ MORE: Contract Tracing Breach In Pennsylvania Impacts Private Information Of 72,000 People
Police say first responders were called to the 2800 block of Patterson Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, they found a vehicle over the hillside between Patterson and Josephine.READ MORE: Allegheny County Elections Division Looking For May Primary Poll Workers
Medics and firefighters were able to get the woman out of the vehicle and carried her to an ambulance. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Children’s Consignment Sale Coming To Washington County Fairgrounds
Police are now trying to figure out what led up to the crash.