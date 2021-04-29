By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Genesis is coming back to North America for the first time in more than a decade, and the band will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.
Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer, playing in major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December.

The English rockers will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 13. It’ll be the first time the band has performed stateside since 2007.
The Last Domino? tour and venues will be following state and local COVID-19 protocols.

