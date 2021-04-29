CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The English rockers will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 13.
Filed Under:Concert, Genesis, Local TV, Phil Collins, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Genesis is coming back to North America for the first time in more than a decade, and the band will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Audubon Society Reminds The Public Not To Disturb Baby Birds

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer, playing in major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December.

READ MORE: Cash Reward Being Offered For 1976 Cold Case

The English rockers will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 13. It’ll be the first time the band has performed stateside since 2007.

The Last Domino? tour and venues will be following state and local COVID-19 protocols.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Storms With Heavy Winds Possible Throughout The Day

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 7.