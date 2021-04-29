By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,322 new Coronavirus cases and 50 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,146,398 cases and 26,179 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,447 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 539 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 8,330,129 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,349,820 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,382,980 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,669 cases among residents and 14,781 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,103 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,653 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

