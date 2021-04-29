PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After years in the making, Mayor Bill Peduto announced a new partnership that will benefit a number of organizations, nonprofits and people who live in the city of Pittsburgh. It’s a $115 million investment.

“Today is a historic day in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Peduto.

It’s called the OnePGH plan.

“This plan looks at 11 critical areas and incorporates our gender equity report and our United Nations sustainable development goals in order to have measurable results that will result in a better Pittsburgh,” said Peduto.

It was made possible with the help of UPMC, Highmark, Pitt and Carnegie Mellon University. Each is investing millions of dollars over the next five years into initiatives like affordable housing, green infrastructure, education and health disparities in city neighborhoods.

“Initiatives like our Office of Community Health and Safety and co-responder model, initiatives like Thrive on the North Side,” said Peduto’s Chief of Staff Dan Gilman. “It’s not about how much does a park cost, it’s about making sure every child lives within a ten-minute walk of a quality park or playground.”

Gilman said there’s already action being taken through the building of a $21 million year-round homeless shelter downtown.

“A recognition that we needed to do more, not just with a place to sleep but with social services, job training opportunities and healthcare,” said Gilman.

Mayor Peduto said these are opportunities for the next generation and a plan he hopes will set an example.

“Today setting a new model for cities around the country and around the world and doing it in a Pittsburgh way by working together,” he said.

Mayor Peduto said all the money being used in this plan is coming through direct donations, and not the city itself.