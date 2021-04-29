CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are reportedly closing in on a one-year extension with quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Ian Rapoport, citing sources, says nothing is done yet, but it’s something to look for soon. Rudolph will be signed through 2022.

It comes after the Steelers signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.

Rudolph has been a quarterback with the Steelers since 2019.