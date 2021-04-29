By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Need a pick-me-up? Then, you need to tune into the Canine Companions Puppy Cam!

Canine Companions is streaming its litter of “P” puppies everyday until they go off to their puppy raisers for their early training to become service dogs.

One of these puppies is headed right here to Pittsburgh to live with the Sabo family, just as our beloved Penguin did.

The puppy will appear on Pittsburgh Today Live weekly here on KDKA at 9 a.m. with the repeat on Pittsburgh’s CW at 2 p.m.

The Sabos will provide us with training updates as we watch the pup grow into a well-trained, loving companion, who is ready for advanced training with Canine Companions themselves.

You can watch the “P” Litter Puppy Cam on Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. ET.

Watch them sleep, watch them play, just watch them be cute! It’ll brighten your day!