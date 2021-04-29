PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public School District is short hundreds of bus drivers, but a new agreement with a local transportation company means students who didn’t have transportation to school, now do.

On Wednesday, the school board approved a deal between the district and the Pittsburgh Transportation Group.

That group will provide three, 30-passenger buses each weekday for in-person instruction. This will be from May 10th through June 11th. The total payment in the agreement is $37,500.

RELATED STORIES:

The district says the transportation will be provided to students in at least six schools that are in the “seat gap” and currently do not have transportation.

KDKA has covered the driver shortage in the district extensively. They told us earlier in the week due to the pandemic, drivers were either leaving or getting sick. This just added to the driver shortage that was already in place.

With the agreement beginning May 10th, students returning May 3rd may have to find another transportation option for that one week.