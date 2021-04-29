By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men in Robinson Township were arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Investigators allege John Carter and Simon Whaby both tried to solicit services from undercover agents posing as underage children and adult traffickers.
Both face a long list of charges in the case and are due in court next month.
"Our Organized Crime Unit has been very active in investigating human trafficking cases across Pennsylvania, and will continue to prosecute offenders who exploit children and create a market for human trafficking," said Attorney General Shapiro in a press release.
“Thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we will hold these individuals accountable for their crimes, and uncover child predators – wherever we find them.”