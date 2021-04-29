By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —
According to a study, Pennsylvania has the third-best drivers in America.
A study from Chicago law firm Friend, Levinson & Turner looked at total crash deaths, DUI arrests and the percentage of uninsured drivers, among others, to determine the best drivers in the country.
New York has the best drivers, while New Mexico has the worst.