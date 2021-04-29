CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
New York has the best drivers, while New Mexico has the worst.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Here’s some peace of mind next time you get on the road.

According to a study, Pennsylvania has the third-best drivers in America.

A study from Chicago law firm Friend, Levinson & Turner looked at total crash deaths, DUI arrests and the percentage of uninsured drivers, among others, to determine the best drivers in the country.

