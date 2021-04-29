CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The festival will have both in-person and virtual events this summer.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time in over a year, there will be life in the Cultural District.

On Thursday the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced plans and headliners for the 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival. It’ll be a hybrid format, with both a mix of in-person and virtual events.

“This year’s Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival showcases the Cultural District. Our galleries’, theaters’ and venues’ doors will be open to you for the first time in more than a year, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Sarah Aziz, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s program manager of festivals.

The festival will have a smaller footprint this year. Everything will be in the Cultural District. There won’t be anything at Point State Park or Gateway Center with the main stage at the Byham Theater.

Tickets to main stage events will be available on May 20, and they’re required to attend. You can learn more here.

