By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Valley High School teacher is accused of sending sexual text messages to an underage student, according to the Trib.
The Trib says police charged 34-year-old Sean O'Neil for text messages he allegedly sent to a girl in September.
Court paperwork shows O’Neil is facing several charges, including disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and harassment.
New Kensington-Arnold Acting Superintendent Jon Banko said in a statement to KDKA that the district has been and will continue to be cooperative with authorities. Banko said the teacher will not be in the building.
The Trib says O’Neil told police he didn’t intend for the texts to become sexual.