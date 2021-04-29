By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former youth soccer association treasurer in Beaver County has admitted to stealing $100,000 for personal expenses.
Jenessa Tolejko pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced on Thursday.
While serving as the treasurer of the Brighton Township-Beaver Soccer Association, Tolejko admitted the soccer association's money for a cruise and other trips, to buy goods from Amazon and LuLaRoe, and for household bills, according to prosecutors.
She will be sentenced on Aug. 26. She faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.