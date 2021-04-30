By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have eight picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.
The team has draft selections in every round of this year’s draft except for the 5th round, with their 1st round pick being the 24th overall pick.
The 2021 NFL Draft is being held in downtown Cleveland.
2021 NFL Draft Schedule:
- Thursday, April 29th – 8:00 p.m. – Round 1
- Friday, April 30th – 7:00 p.m. – Round 2 and Round 3
- Saturday, May 1st – 12:00 p.m. – Rounds 4-7
Steelers draft picks:
- Round 1, Pick 24 — Alabama RB Najee Harris
- Round 2, Pick 55
- Round 3, Pick 87
- Round 4, Pick 128
- Round 4, Pick 140
- Round 6, Pick 216
- Round 7, Pick 245
- Round 7, Pick 254
With the 24th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select RB Najee Harris. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/uKyA7FqK0e
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2021
Stay with KDKA.com as this story will be updated as more draft picks are made.