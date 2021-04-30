By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN (KDKA) — A man is facing charges following a Thursday house fire in Baldwin.
Allegheny County Police say 46-year-old Vincent Chalmers, of Baldwin, was arrested in the Meadville area.
According to police, a witness told investigators they saw Chalmers setting the fire on Revo Road.
The flames broke out around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say the fire started near the porch, then made its way inside the home.
Chalmers is facing arson charges. He's being held in a Meadville facility until he can be returned to Allegheny County.
Allegheny County Police arson detectives and Baldwin Police investigated the incident.