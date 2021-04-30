CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have issued an arrest warrant for a teenager in the fatal shooting of a high school student.
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said Wednesday a warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Dekotis Thomas, 19, of South Charleston, in the April 7 shooting of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor.
Hunt said police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Thomas.
Taylor, 18, was shot in the chest. He had played football and basketball at Capital High School and was set to graduate next month.
Taylor's funeral was held on April 16 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)