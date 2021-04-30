By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A massive children’s consignment event is happening this weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds.READ MORE: Contact Tracing Breach In Pennsylvania Impacts Private Information Of 72,000 People
Kid Mania posted several pictures to Facebook, highlighting what they’ll offer at the event, including strollers, toys, and a lot of clothes.READ MORE: 'We Made It Through:' Fairview Cheese Factory Recovering From Pandemic Shut Down
They are asking those wanting to attend to bring a mask, their own shopping bag, and reserve a time in advance.
Those wanting to reserve a time can do so by following this link.MORE NEWS: County Commissioners Continue Push For Regional Health Department
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.