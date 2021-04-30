By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 366 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 191 are confirmed and 175 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from nine months to 94 years with a median age of 30 years.
Of the three new deaths, one person was in their 70s and two people were in their 80s. Two of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 6,734 total hospitalizations and 97,250 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,867.
