PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The EQT Children’s Theater Festival kicks off this weekend for a 16-day run featuring six shows from around the world, as well as interactive activities and workshops.

In the past, the festival has been in downtown Pittsburgh, but this year, it will be mostly virtual.

Since last year, theater groups have learned how to make their shows more interactive to keep kids’ attention.

Because they’re online, even more schools that are farther from the city are able to participate with “virtual field trips” to the festival.

“We think it’s really important that the arts be a part of the curriculum and that there are opportunities for incorporating all different learning experiences through the arts and making it easy,” Pam Komar, the festival director, said.

All of the programming for schools is free this year, and for families at home, it’s $15 for one device. Some of the productions are live and some are recorded.

