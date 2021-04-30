By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — A Steelers legend announced the team’s second-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
Franco Harris had the honor of announcing Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth as the Steelers’ pick at No. 55.
Both played at Penn State.
While standing on stage in Cleveland, Harris had to ignore boos from the pro-Browns crowd. But Harris pushed through and announced Freiermuth as the pick.
Before announcing the selection, Harris walked on stage, waved a mini Terrible Towel, and said, “Hello, thank you for that nice Cleveland welcome. I do want to say hello to my Cleveland friends.”
