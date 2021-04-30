Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Lucy & Ethyl

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This pair of sisters came to Animal Friends just about a month ago from another organization and are looking for a home together. While we’re still getting to know this sweet duo, we do know how much they love each other! Lucy and Ethyl are still coming out of their shells, but with their curious personalities we know they will be warming up to you in no time.

To find out more about how to adopt Lucy and Ethyl, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Cammi & Shyann

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Cammi came to us from West Virginia. She is a hound mix.

She is a very happy, loving, kind girl. Everyone who meets her falls in love with her loving, happy personality. She is good with other dogs and cats.

Cammi has been living in a foster home. As of 4/2021, she is approximately 8-9 years of age.

She is crate trained and lets you know when she wants to go outside.

Cammi needs a leash to walk as she would take off after wildlife.

She does take Proin daily that stops her minimal leakage from senior lady hormonal imbalance and the cost is covered for her. She also takes Dasuquin for her joints.

Call us today to meet Cammi. Her foster would gladly speak with you about her.

Cammi is eligible for our special Golden Buddies program! Watch her video here.

To find out more about how to adopt Cammi, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shyann may be a bit shy when she first meets you, but once she knows you, she loves attention, being petted, and belly rubs.

She is good with other cats and dogs. She also loves a teaspoon of Sheba Perfect Portions tuna or salmon moist food topping off her dry food each day. Shyann is a talker when it comes to breakfast and will let you know if you forget.

She is a beautiful girl and would love to have a forever home and keep you company.

To find out more about how to adopt Shyann, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24