PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, Thursday in Pittsburgh saw record rain at 1.27″ and the monthly rain total through the 29th is 2.57″, -0.44″ shy of the average.

It’s a busy day today with the weather as an arctic blast of cold air is set to arrive as a trough drops in from the north.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

This has caused a couple of advisories and watches to be issued.

For the second straight day, we won’t see a big warm-up today with highs only hitting the mid-50s.

Highs will be reached during the afternoon.

While we will see a little drizzle this morning, you should expect the day to be mainly dry with some sunshine breaking out for the afternoon.

This afternoon we will also see wind speeds picking up. There are wind advisories posted for the Laurels and Ridges beginning at 11:00 this morning and going through 11:00 this evening.

Wind gusts in the Laurels are expected to top 50mph. Gusts in Pittsburgh could top 40mph. Wind speeds and gusts will remain strong overnight, and they may extend the advisory if we gusts remain over advisory levels.

The most interesting part of the forecast is just how cold we get when it comes to Saturday morning temperatures. Skies should be mostly clear overnight, and usually, you’d expect temperatures to rapidly fall to near the dew point.

Wind speeds though will be on the strong side, and winds are one of the factors that slow overnight cooling.

That being said there are freeze warnings in place (assuming freeze watches turn to freeze warnings) for Saturday morning for places north and east of Pittsburgh.

I have Pittsburgh’s low falling to 33 degrees.

After the chilly start on Saturday, the rest of the weekend is looking pleasant.

Saturday highs will be in the low 60s with Sunday highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Both days will see humidity levels on the low side.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.